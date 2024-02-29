Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, JDS Plan 'Symbol Exchange' To Mellow Down Growing Dissent Among Cadre

PM MODI & HD DEVEGOWDA | @narendramodi

In a new move to check the alarming dissent among cadres over the BJP and the JD(S) joining hands for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, senior leaders from both the parties have a unique and hitherto untested plan — ‘exchanging party symbols’. According to reports, the top leaders of both the parties are planning to field a candidate of one party under the symbol of the other. The JD(S) wants to field CN Manjunath, leading cardiologist and HD Deve Gowda’s son-inlaw, from a seat in or around Bengaluru as a BJP candidate under the lotus symbol.

V Somanna to be fielded as JDS candidate from Tumkur?

Similarly, talks are on to field senior BJP functionary and former minister V Somanna from Tumkur as the JD(S) candidate. The BJP plans to field exhealth minister K Sudhakar under the JD(S) symbol, while the option of fielding JD(S) functionary Sa Ra Mahesh as the BJP candidate from Mysore is being discussed. Chalavadi Naraya - nas wamy, BJP spokesperson and MLC told the media: “It is a new way of thinking. The idea is to foster a sense of belongingness about candidates among cadres of both parties. While winnability will be the main criterion, the high command will take a call.”

JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy's reaction

Former CM and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy said clarity is expected in the coming weeks when the parties hold a final round of deliberations on the first list of candidates. “We are exploring options. There is a suggestion to field Manjunath as the BJP candidate and efforts are on to convince him. Similarly, we will sit across the table to decide on Sa Ra Mahesh’s candidacy from Mysore,” he said