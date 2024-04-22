Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Government If Formed, Will Wipe Out Naxalites,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Kanker/Raipur (Chattisgarh): Union Home and Cooperation Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shri Amit Shah on Monday said within just 4 months, the Chhattisgarh government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has eliminated more than 90 Naxalites. 123 people were arrested, 250 have surrendered.

He was addressing an election meeting at Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh. He said Naxalism has been completely eradicated from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two years, the Modi government will root out Naxalism from Chhattisgarh. There is no electricity in the houses of the tribals, there is no school, and there is no ration shop.

Speaking on the achievements of the Tribal section, Shah said as long as there is Naxalism, there cannot be peace, roads, electricity, education, gas, jobs, food and treatment in tribal areas. In the coming two years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi will work to uproot Naxalism from Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister has set the target of developing India in 2047.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Addressing a public meeting in Kanker, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Congress party has just got irritated because PM Modi has said in their manifesto everyone's property will be surveyed. PM Modi said yesterday that why the survey has to be done?… pic.twitter.com/a5wywlyfDS — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, he said Rahul Gandhi has talked about property surveys in the manifesto. Manmohan Singh had said that the minorities have the first right on the country's resources, not the tribals. The party which has its eyes on the property of monasteries and temples across the country, one can guess where that property will go.

On the INDi alliance, Shah said even before coming to power, a scuffle had emerged in Ranchi between Congress and RJD of the Indi alliance. Those who do not have unity among themselves cannot maintain the unity of the country. Be it North East, Kashmir or Naxal affected area.s.

On Chhattisgarh he said, “‘Sonia-Manmohan's Congress government provided only Rs 77,000 crore for the development of Chhattisgarh in 10 years. Whereas, Narendra Modi gave Rs 3.20 lakh crore for the development of the state. Other infrastructure development like road, railways, airport and others are being carried out

He adds, the coming five years are going to prove to be the foundation of a developed India. The biggest beneficiaries of a developed India will be farmers, tribals, Dalits, youth, poor and women.

BJP State President Kirandev Singhdeo, BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag addressed the gathering.