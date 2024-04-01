Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Kick Starts Poll Campaign In Rajasthan, PM Modi To Address Rally On April 2

Home Minister Amit Shah | Facebook

Jaipur: The top leaders of the BJP have started the poll campaign in Rajasthan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed party workers and a public meeting in Jodhpur on Monday while PM Narendra Modi will come to Kotputli on Tuesday to address a public meeting.

Attacking former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress high command, Shah said that Gehlot wants to make his son the CM. Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the Prime Minister. They are not concerned about the people. 'Gehlot ji has only one goal, to make his son the Chief Minister. Sonia Ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Lalu Yadav wants to make his son the CM, Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the CM, Mamta Banerjee wants to make his nephew and Stalin wants to make his son the CM. The one who thinks about his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and nephew, how can he think about the youth of India,' said Shah attacking the dynasty politics of the opposition.

Shah also countered the save democracy slogan of Congress and said ' they are talking about saving democracy. Rahul ji Your grandmother had put lakhs of people in jail during the Emergency. Banned political parties. You have no right to talk about democracy.'

Shah also accused Congress of appeasement politics and alleged that during the five years of Congress rule in Rajasthan religious places of majority community were attacked. Kanhiyalal was killed, but no major action was taken. We are against such kind of appeasement politics and feel that justice should be done to all.

Earlier, in the core committee meeting of four Lok Sabha seats of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalour and Pali, Amit Shah gave a detailed plan and targets to make BJP win at every booth. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present at the meeting.

In his two-day visit to Rajasthan, Shah held meetings with top leaders of the state and took feedback on the poll preparation. He took out a road show also in Sikar on Sunday.

Modi's first rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday. After Shah PM Narendra Modi will come to Rajasthan on Tuesday to address his first election rally in the state. Modi will come to Kotputli and cover the Jaipur Rural, Alwar, Sikar and Dausa Loksabha seats with this rally.

Notably, 12 seats of North-east Rajasthan to go in polls in the first phase of general elections, so the campaign of both BJP and Congress to intensify in the comming days as Congress is also planning to release its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6th.