Lok Sabha Election West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: News24 - Todays Chanakya Analysis Predicts 19-29 Seats For BJP In State

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 has just come to end, with millions of voters from every corner of the country to choose their representatives for the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament. The democratic exercise, with its seven-phase polling, started on April 19, 2024 and wrapped up on June 1, 2024.

While the nations awaits for the official result of election on June 4, 2024, exit polls predictions from various agencies has been released, with predictions, speculations and early indication of political winds blowing, sparking debate and discussions everywhere.

West Bengal, in the Indian political arena, stands as a vibrant battleground, where the clash of ideologies and ambitions electrifies the air. With 42 constituencies as the stage, the exist polls predictions will add more debate and discussions, serving as a crucible for intense electoral rivalries.

News24 - Todays Chanakya Analysis

The exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in West Bengal is projected with Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to secure between 12- 22 seats out of the 42 constituencies, according to News24 - Todays Chanakya Analysis. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 19 to 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to win around 0-2 seats, while the left may struggle, possibly securing any seats at all.

West Bengal Voters Turnout in Lok Sabha Election 2024

The West Bengal electoral journey spanned seven phases, beginning on April 19 and ended today, June 1, covering all 42 constituencies. The voter turnout percentages range from 76.58 per cent to 82.71 across phases.

2019 & 2014 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal

In the West Bengal's Lok Sabha election, 2019 saw a dramatic shift. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) maintained its lead, but with a reduced margin from 2014, securing 22 out of 42 seats.

However, the BJP clinched 18 seats, a significant surge from its mere 2 seats in 2014. Meanwhile, the Congress saw a dip in its performance, managing only 2 seats compared to 4 in the previous election. The Left Front, once a dominant player, faced a harsh reality, failing to secure any seats in 2019 after bagging 2 in 2014.

The final results for 541 Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4. The BJP has already secured unopposed victories in Gujarat's Surat Lok Sabha seat and Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat.