Lok Sabha Election West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP To Win 26-31 Seats In State, Predicts India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

From bustling urban centers to the remote villages, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 draws to a close today, June 1 with the final phase of the seven phase elections. Now, the nation holds its breath in anticipation, with the focus shift to the exit polls that attempt to predict the outcome of the monumental electoral exercise.

Over the past two months, in seven phases scheduled by the Election Commission of India, millions of Indians have cast their votes to choose the next government for the coming five years in the world’s largest democracy.

As the nation await the official result on June 4, exit polls have been released, providing an overview of seating sharing among political parties and their predictions in major states, offering a glimpse into the possible future of Indian politics. Will Narendra Modi’s led BJP retain its hold on power, or will the opposition led alliance INDIA bloc, stage a comeback is still a question until the final result, with each exit polls adding to excitement and speculation that has gripped the country.

Known for its vibrant political landscape and fierce electoral battles, one of the most watched states in this election is West Bengal, with its 42 constituencies playing a key role, facing a strong competition.

India Today- Axis My India Exit Poll poll predictions

The exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in West Bengal predicts BJP's dominance in the state. The Axis My India exit poll predicted significant gains for the BJP in West Bengal, projecting 26–31 seats for the party. The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, is expected to come in a distant second with 11–14 seats. According to the exit poll, the Left may win at most two seats.

West Bengal Voters Turnout in Lok Sabha Election 2024

The West Bengal, with a total of total of 42 constituencies went to polls across seven phases with the first phase held on April 19, and the following phases held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 81.91 per cent in the first phase, followed by 76.58 per cent in the second phase. Voter turnout during the third phase was 77.53 per cent, fourth phase witnessed a turnout of 80.22 per cent.

The fifth phase recorded a turnout of 78.45 per cent while the sixth phase saw the highest turnout of 82.71 per cent.

The seventh phase that concluded today, recorded a turnout of * per cent.

2019 & 2014 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the TMC maintained its dominance by winning 22 out of 42 seats, marking a decline from its previous tally of 34 out of 42 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP, though not a major played in the state at that time secured 18 seats in 2019, a substantial gain from the 2014, of securing just 2 seats from then.

The Congress managed to secure only 2 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal compared to 4 seats in 2014.

The Left Front, which once held sway in West Bengal, failed to secure any seats in 2019 but secured 2 seats in 2014, facing a substantial setback.

The final results for 541 Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4. The BJP has already secured unopposed victories in Gujarat's Surat Lok Sabha seat and Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat.