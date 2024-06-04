Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Today's Electoral Setback Is Certainly Very Disappointing,' Says BRS Working President KT Rama Rao

New Delhi: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said that TRS (former name of BRS party) has witnessed achievements and failures in the last 24 years since it was founded.

"In the last 24 years since TRS was founded, we have seen it all. Stellar achievements, successes, and also many setbacks. The greatest glory: formation of Telangana state will remain our biggest achievement," said K T Rama Rao.

He further hailed TRS for emerging victorious in two consecutive state assembly elections.

"Being a regional party won two consecutive state elections with a good majority 63/119 - 2014 88/119 - 2018," wrote K T Rama Rao on social media platform X.

"Currently, the principal opposition with 1/3rd seats 39/119 - 2023. Today's electoral setback is certainly very disappointing. But we will continue to toil and will rise from the ashes again like a Phoenix," he added further.

Earlier on Sunday, K T Rama Rao said that the party's victory in the Mahabubnagar MLC by-elections signals a crucial turning point in the evolving political landscape of Telangana. He further said this victory in the local bodies' legislative council seat within the Chief Minister's home districts serves as a testament to the shifting political winds in the state.

Voting In The State Of Telangana

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a voter turnout of 65.67 percent.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS (then TRS) won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases over 44 days, running from April 19 to June 1. The results are being declared on June 4.