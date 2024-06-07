Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Had BJP Secured 6 Lakh More Votes, It Would Not Be At Mercy Of Nitish & Naidu To Form Govt

Representational Pic |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dependent on alliance partners Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal-United (JDU) to form the government at the Center, as it failed to reach the majority mark on its own.

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats. Interestingly, the BJP won 63 fewer seats than in the previous election, despite securing around 70 lakh more votes.

In terms of absolute votes, the BJP polled 22.90 crore (22,90,76,879) votes in 2019, which increased to 23.59 crore (23,59,73,935) votes in the recent election.

Many media reports have pointed out that if the BJP had secured an additional 6.1 lakh votes distributed across 32 seats, it would have reached the magic figure of 272 and would not have to rely on alliance partners to form the government.

The 6.1 lakh votes were derived by adding up the voter margins of the 32 seats where BJP lost by the narrowest margins.

Below are the seats where BJP lost by thin margins:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take oath for the third consecutive term on June 9. With the support of TDP and JDU, BJP is in a comfortable position to form the government.

However, the alliance partners are eyeing key portfolios in the government. If BJP is to govern, it will likely have to yield to the demands of its alliance partners, albeit reluctantly.