Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 2 INDIA Bloc MPs Hint At parting Away In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Just after the results of Lok Sabha elections, two MPs of Rajasthan who contrasted the election in alliance with Congress have hinted at parting away. The newly elected MP of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal has expressed his displeasure over not inviting him in the meetings of INDIA bloc, while the MP of Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) Rajkumar Roat has said that he will remain independent and not associate with anyone.

The RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal said that INDIA Alliance meetings were held in Delhi on 1st and 4th of June, but he was not invited. “ When I asked about this, it was said that you were a small party, hence not invited. This is an insult to me," said Beniwal adding that the state Congress President or other leaders did not even say that Hanuman Beniwal had a big contribution in the victory of Congress in Rajasthan.

Claiming to transfer a major vote bank to Congress, Beniwal said that he got three lakh votes because of the alliance with Congress, but It is also true that because of RLP, Congress has got more than 20 lakh votes. “If the alliance had happened earlier and If some of the Congress leaders had not created hurdles, Congress's seats could have increased further, but despite all this, I will continue to fight against the BJP,” said Beniwal.

While the MP of Bhartiya Adivasi Party Rajkumar Roat said that BAP will remain independent with the opposition and fight for the rights of the tribal dominated area.

Roat said in media “we will remain independent. In the current circumstances, the NDA is forming a coalition government. We will not associate with anyone right now. We had contested the elections independently and will remain independent.”

However, he assured support to INDIA bloc if needed. “Along with the India alliance, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara and state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had given good support In such a situation, if required, we will go with the INDIA alliance. But, at present we will remain independent,” said Roat.

Notably, Beniwal is MP from Nagour amd Roat is from Banswara. Both had a pre-poll alliance with Congress. Congress had formed an alliance with BAP after declaring its candidate. This angered the Congress candidates and he did not withdraw his name. Congress had campaigned against its candidate on this seat.

Although no official reaction has come from Congress in this development, but former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said in media that all the parties who were in the India alliance are still in the alliance. In the coming time, more parties will join the alliance.