Lok Sabha Election Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predicts 13-19 Seats For BJP, 2-4 Seats For BJD

Millions of Indians have voted during the last two months in seven phases that the Election Commission of India scheduled to select the country's next five-year government. This is the largest democracy in the world.

The exit polls have been released as the nation awaits the official result on June 4, giving a summary of the political parties' estimates for seat distribution in the major states and a peek at what might happen to Indian politics in the future. It remains to be seen if the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, will keep power or if the opposition, led by the INDIA coalition, will make a comeback. As the exit polls close, the nation is filled with anticipation and conjecture.

Known for its vibrant political landscape and fierce electoral battles, one of the most watched states in this election is Odisha, with its 21 constituencies playing a key role, facing strong competition between three parties: the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the BJP, and the INDIA bloc, with JMM and Congress being its partners in the state.

Odisha Exit Poll Predictions

The exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Odisha predict a fiercely competitive outcome. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD)* is expected to secure between 2 and 4 seats out of the 21 constituencies, according to News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 13 to 19 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) is expected to win around 0-2 seats, while the others may struggle, possibly securing any seats at all.

Odisha Voters Turnout in Lok Sabha Election 2024

Odisha, with a total of 21 constituencies went to polls across four phases with the first phase held on May 13, and the following phases held on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Odisha saw a voter turnout of 75.68 per cent in the fourth phase, followed by 73.50 per cent in the fifth phase and 74.45 percent in the sixth phase.



2019 & 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJD maintained its dominance by winning 12 out of 21 seats, marking a decline from its previous tally of 20 out of 21 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP, though not a major player in the state at that time secured 8 seats in 2019, a substantial gain from the 2014, of securing just 1 seats from then.

The Congress managed to secure only 1 seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha compared to no seats in 2014.