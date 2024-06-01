Lok Sabha Election Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predicts 17-19 Seats For BJP In State

Lok Sabha Election Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024 |

As the voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 were concluded by 1st of June, the entire nation of the world's largest democracy, is looking forward to witnessing who will be the face of Indian politics. The election was conducted in seven phases, with millions of voters, casting their votes.

In conjunction with the announcement of the election results on June 4th, the exit poll results which are done by the major media outlets of India, are released now.

Odisha Exit poll predictions

According to the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll, the BJP-led NDA may secure 17 to 19 seats, the BJD is likely to secure 1 to 3 seats while 0 to 2 are projected to go to Congress-led I.N.D.I.A.

Odisha Voters Turnout in Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Lok Sabha election in Odisha commenced on May 13, 2024 and ended today on June 1, 2024, in four phases, with the first phase held on May 13, 2024, with the four constituencies casting their votes, followed by second phase on May 20, 2024, where 5 seats were contested. The third phase was held on May 25, encompassing six constituencies and the final phase was held on June 1, 2024, covering the remaining six seats, to elect 21 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The major parties and alliance in the state participating the election include Biju Janata Dal (BJD), National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and others.

2019 & 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha

In the Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Odisha, the BJD retained its dominance by securing 12 out of 21 seats in the state and the BJP made a significant inroads by getting 8 seats, increasing its lone previous year tally in 2014.

The congress faced a setback, by just managing to get a single seat.

Conversely, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the state regional party BJD dominated by a clear victory in the state, by securing a whopping 20 out of 21 seats, leaving just one for BJP. The Congress in the year faced a severe setback, failing to secure a single seats.