Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 after condoling deaths of Paswan, Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday as a mark of respect for LJP member Ramchandra Paswan, younger brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Sheila Dikshit and Paswan died of cardiac arrest on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Soon after the House met, Speaker Om Birla announced the death of Paswan and Dikshit. The Lok Sabha paid silent tribute to both the leaders and was then adjourned till 2 p.m.

Paswan died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Sunday due to cardiac arrest at age 57. A four-time MP, he represented Bihar's Samstipur in the Lok Sabha.

Congress veteran Dikshit died on Saturday at age 81 and was cremated on Sunday. She was Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She was appointed Kerala's Governor in 2014 but resigned in just six months.