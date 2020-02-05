'Logic khatre mein hai': Twitter trolls Goa NCP MLA Churchill Alemao for 'tigers must be punished for eating cows' remark

Goa NCP MLA Churchill Alemao on Wednesday said tigers should be punished for eating cows when humans are punished for the same.

A tigress and three of her cubs were killed by five locals in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary last month, due to which The issue of tiger killings was discussed in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat through a calling attention motion on the floor of the House during the Assembly session on Wednesday.

"What is the punishment for a tiger when he eats a cow? When a human being eats cow, he is punished," he said.

As far as wildlife is concerned, tigers are important but as far as human beings are concerned, cows are important, Alemao said.

The human angle in the entire episode should not be ignored, the MLA added.

Netizens trolled Churchill Alemao for his remark. "Yes please this is very much needed. Can we please send Gau Rakshaks to jungle to have the lions and tigers punished," a user wrote. "NCP walon ko kya ho gaya , let these gems be limited to BJP," another user tweeted.