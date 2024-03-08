'Log Kahenge Tum BJP Wale Ho Gaye Ho': PM Modi Engages In Fun Banter With YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia At National Creators Award 2024; Video Viral |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. During the ceremony, he presented the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps).

Just after, PM Modi presented the award to the young YouTuber for his show, he congratulated Ranveer and asked him to share a few fitness mantras. Ranveer responded to PM Modi's question and said that people should do yoga, meditation etc.

PM Modi's Fun Banter With Ranveer Allahbadia

PM Modi quickly responded saying, "People may say now that he's saying what Modiji says, He belongs to BJP now." (Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai.. phir kahenge tum BJP wale ho gaye ho). Both share a laugh on the stage and then Ranveer said that PM Modi himself is speaking the youth's language, hence people might think so.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/YCXrqLM70E — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

PM Modi further praised Ranveer for his work and suggested him to speak about the importance of sleep on his show. While speaking about his busy schedule, PM Modi revealed that he sleeps very less everyday for past many years. Hence, there should be awareness about completion of the sleep cycle among people.

About National Creators Award

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

(with inputs from ANI)