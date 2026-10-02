'Log Chalke Aayenge, Daud Ke Bhi': Saurav Das Reacts To Delhi Metro Station Closures Amid CJP Protest | File

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has hit back at the closure of entry and exit facilities at several Delhi Metro stations ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar, saying the restrictions would not prevent demonstrators from reaching the protest site.

Reacting to the security measures, Das wrote on X, “How many metro stations will you shut down? People will come walking, and they'll come running too.”

The remarks came as security was intensified across central Delhi ahead of protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi metro shuts entry, exit at 11 stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit at 11 stations would remain closed until further notice as part of security arrangements around New Delhi and Jantar Mantar.

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The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi.

However, interchange facilities continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat, allowing passengers to change lines at these stations despite the entry and exit restrictions.

Delhi Police has also denied permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar and stepped up deployment in the area.

Heavy Security Around Jantar Mantar

Security personnel, including police and Rapid Action Force teams, have been deployed around Jantar Mantar. Barricades have been placed on roads leading towards the protest venue, while additional forces have reportedly been sought in view of the expected gathering.

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Authorities have also imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi. Police have advised people against travelling to the area for unauthorised protests, marches or demonstrations.

The security measures come amid planned demonstrations over the functioning of the Election Commission and demands concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP Announces Nationwide Protest

The CJP has announced a nationwide mobilisation beginning in Mumbai on Friday. According to Das, the campaign will begin at Shivaji Park before extending to other parts of the country, with Delhi also emerging as a key focus of the protest movement.

The party has demanded Kumar’s resignation, alleging that the electoral process and citizens’ voting rights are being undermined. The allegations are linked to the party’s objections over the handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Das also intensified his criticism of the CEC in another post on X, saying, “Gyanesh Kumar’s end will be the end of a tyrannical regime. The tyrant is deeply wounded. The people must prevail!”