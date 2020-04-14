Lockdown extended till May 3: How to get refund of E-Ticket on IRCTC website

India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which runs three private trains in the country has decided to issue complete refund on e-tickets for trains which have been cancelled until May 3, the railway subsidiary said in a statement.
The statement read: "For trains cancelled until 3rd May 2020 by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made."
"Passengers who have already cancelled their E-tickets from train cancelled by Railways will also be eligible for refund of full ticket fare including cancellation/clerkage charges.
"No advance reservation of train tickets, including E-tickets, till further advice, however, facility of online cancellation will remain functional.
"Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled."
With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening. The Centre faced growing calls for less sweeping curbs as an anxious nation awaited PM Narendra Modi's address on the last day of the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday.
