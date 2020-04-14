Lockdown extended till May 3: How to get refund of E-Ticket on IRCTC website

India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which runs three private trains in the country has decided to issue complete refund on e-tickets for trains which have been cancelled until May 3, the railway subsidiary said in a statement.

The statement read: "For trains cancelled until 3rd May 2020 by Indian Railways, full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made."

"Passengers who have already cancelled their E-tickets from train cancelled by Railways will also be eligible for refund of full ticket fare including cancellation/clerkage charges.

"No advance reservation of train tickets, including E-tickets, till further advice, however, facility of online cancellation will remain functional.

"Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled."