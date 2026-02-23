'Living Symbol Of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan': Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak, Praises His Courage

Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand and described him as a “hero of India” and a “living symbol of mohabbat ki dukaan”.

Sharing a photograph from the meeting on Instagram, Gandhi wrote, “Every human being is equal. This is Indianness, this is the shop of love. Meeting with Uttarakhand’s brother ‘Mohammad Deepak such a flame of unity and courage should burn in every Indian youth.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Message On Unity

Earlier in a X post, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar were undermining the Constitution. He praised Deepak for standing up for constitutional values and humanity, calling him “a living symbol of ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ in a marketplace of hate.”

The Congress leader has frequently used the phrase “mohabbat ki dukaan” to describe his party’s ideological positioning against what he terms divisive politics.

Who Is Mohammad Deepak

Mohammad Deepak is the viral alias adopted by Deepak Kumar, a gym owner from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, who runs Hulk Gym. He shot to national attention on January 26, 2026, after intervening to protect an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from alleged harassment over his shop’s name. When questioned, Deepak declared, “My name is Mohammad Deepak,” symbolically asserting unity beyond religion.

Background: FIRs Registered

According to police records, three FIRs were registered on the evening of January 31, 2026, in connection with the incident involving Deepak.

One FIR was filed based on a complaint by shopkeeper Ahmed Wakeel against two named individuals and several unidentified persons. The charges include trespass, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt.

Another FIR was registered against unnamed members of right-wing groups for allegedly blocking a national highway to protest Deepak Kumar’s intervention, citing breach of peace.

Authorities have not issued further public details on the progress of the investigation.