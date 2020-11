Live Updates: India now kills terrorists in their homes, says PM Modi in Diwali address to soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Longewala in Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana is also accompanying the Prime Minister to Jaisalmer.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi greeted the citizens on the occasion of Diwali and wrote on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy."

About 100 BSF troops along with Army troops will participate in the celebrations. He will distribute sweets and share their problems and listen to their views during his visit to Jaisalmer later in the day.

This Diwali celebration programme is being held at Longewala, the Thar desert of Rajasthan. It is originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en-route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war in engaging India on the western front during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Last year, the Prime Minister had visited Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with the army men guarding the Line of Control (LoC). Modi was at the border positions of Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the forces in 2018. He visited the Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.

On Friday, the Prime Minister appealed to people to light a 'diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a 'Salute to Soldiers' who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we've for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We're also grateful to families of those on the borders," he tweeted.

PM Modi also tweeted an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a 'diya' for soldiers on the festival of lights.

"We must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, the entire nation will pray for them.

