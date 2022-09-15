Liquor scam case: BJP airs new sting video claiming corruption in excise policy, AAP demands CBI probe of tapes |

In a major development in the liquor scam, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party has released a new sting operation video exposing the Arving Kejriwal-led government in the liquor scam.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal took no action on the first sting in liquor scam case even after Anna Hazare warned the AAP government.".

BJP aired a sting operation in their press conference which claims to show proof of AAP’s complicity in alleged Delhi liquor scam. The sting aired by BJP claims that total amount of Rs 100 cr was given by liquor giants to AAP in cash, to be used for elections in Goa or Punjab.

BJP claims AAP's policy killed small retailers & only let giants live. License earlier for Rs 10 lakhs, was brought up to Rs 5 cr so no small player exists. Govt was not getting money from retailers, only wholesalers, so they stopped fixing a quota for wholesalers.

The sting aired by BJP further claimed that while earlier commission for wholesaler/supplier was of approx 5%; it was now made 12%. The same policy was applied in Punjab but at 10% rather than 12.

"The scam sting of the Aam Aadmi Party has come to the fore. In that scam accused number-9 Amit Arora has exposed the entire poll. How much money was taken from whom? How scams happened, everything has been exposed. The entire policy was prepared only for the scam," BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP spokesperson Adesh Gupta added that the second sting video makes it clear that everything CM Kejriwal does, there is a scam.

Majinder Singh Sersa, "They asked us to bring the proof and we brought it. The tailor made policies benefitted Kejriwal's aides. He has also turned black money into white money using his power."

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, responded to BJP's allegations by demanding a CBI probe to determine the authenticity of the sting videos.

