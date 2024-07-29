Liquor policy case: CBI files chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal

(File photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (July 29) filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. The chargesheet was file before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex in Delhi.

Kejriwal now faces charges from Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the CBI. Kejriwal has challenged his arrest by the CBI. Delhi High Court recently reserved its verdict on this, as well as on Kejriwal's interim bail plea.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the senior lawyer appearing for Kejriwal said in court that Kejriwal's arrest can be called an insurance arrest.

"I have three release orders in my savour, those three orders are under much much much more stringent provisions. The Apex Court has recently decided to grant him bail indefinitely. My client also got a bail order in his favour in the ED case from the trial court, which was later stayed by the Delhi High Court. The CBI FIR is August 17, 2022. I am not named in that. In April, I was summoned under Sec. 160 CrPC as a witness," said Singhvi, making a case for Kejriwal.

Singhvi further said that Kejriwal's arrest was unnecessary.

"The dates of the case cry out for themselves. The trial court gave me regular bail under PMLA on June 20 and after four days, the CBI took the order to question me in judicial custody and arrested me on June 26. I never got a copy of the application. No notice was given, and the order was passed. Even I was not heard," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)