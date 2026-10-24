'Linking New Technological Possibilities With Public Welfare, Justice And A Bright Future For Youth Is The Greatest Need': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said connecting emerging technological possibilities with public welfare, justice, and a bright future for youth is the greatest need of the hour. For this, it is essential to promote modern technology, scientific research and trained human resources in the fields of cybersecurity and forensic science.

In a post on his social media account ‘X’ on Saturday, CM wrote that he would participate in ‘TechSangam 2026’, being organized at Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), Lucknow.

तकनीक की नई संभावनाओं को जनहित, न्याय और युवाओं के उज्ज्वल भविष्य से जोड़ना आज की सबसे बड़ी आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए साइबर सुरक्षा और फॉरेंसिक विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में आधुनिक तकनीक, वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान व प्रशिक्षित मानव संसाधन को बढ़ावा देना जरूरी है।इसी उद्देश्य से आज उत्तर प्रदेश स्टेट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फॉरेंसिक साइंस (UPSIFS), लखनऊ में आयोजित ‘टेकसंगम 2026’ में प्रतिभाग करूंगा। एआई, साइबर फॉरेंसिक, क्वांटम तकनीक और डेटा प्रोटेक्शन जैसे उभरते क्षेत्रों पर केंद्रित यह आयोजन तकनीकी नवाचार को नागरिक सुरक्षा, प्रभावी न्याय व्यवस्था व डिजिटल ट्रस्ट से जोड़ने का महत्वपूर्ण अवसर है।यह कार्यक्रम उत्तर प्रदेश की बदलती कार्य-संस्कृति का प्रतीक है। वर्ष 2017 से पहले देश की सबसे बड़ी आबादी वाले प्रदेश में केवल 2 साइबर थाने और 4 फॉरेंसिक लैब थीं। विज्ञान और तकनीक की संभावनाओं का पर्याप्त उपयोग न होने और वैज्ञानिक साक्ष्यों के अभाव में अपराधियों को कानून से बच निकलने का अवसर मिलता था। कन्विक्शन रेट 30 प्रतिशत से भी कम था।वर्ष 2017 के बाद प्रदेश की डबल इंजन सरकार ने इस स्थिति को बदलने की दिशा में कार्य किया। आज सभी 75 जनपदों में साइबर थाने हैं और प्रत्येक मंडल में फॉरेंसिक लैब स्थापित करने की दिशा में बढ़ रहे हैं।तकनीकी संसाधनों एवं वैज्ञानिक जांच की क्षमता के विस्तार से साइबर अपराध जैसी नई चुनौतियों से निपटने और अपराधियों को सजा दिलाने की प्रक्रिया को मजबूती मिली है। कन्विक्शन रेट में वृद्धि हुई है।साथ ही, फॉरेंसिक विज्ञान एवं साइबर सुरक्षा जैसे उभरते क्षेत्रों में प्रदेश के युवाओं के लिए गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा, अनुसंधान और रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित हो रहे हैं। तकनीक आज प्रभावी न्याय सुनिश्चित करने के साथ युवाओं के भविष्य को नई दिशा देने का माध्यम बन रही है।देश-विदेश के वैज्ञानिकों, तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों, नीति-निर्माताओं, विधि विशेषज्ञों और उद्योग जगत के प्रतिनिधियों को एक मंच पर लाने वाला आज का यह आयोजन साइबर सुरक्षा, डिजिटल साक्ष्यों की विश्वसनीयता एवं उभरती तकनीकों के उत्तरदायी उपयोग पर सार्थक विमर्श के साथ अनुसंधान, शिक्षा व उद्योग के बीच सहयोग के नए द्वार खोलेगा।भारत को उभरती तकनीकों में आत्मनिर्भर बनाने और उनके माध्यम से नागरिकों के जीवन को अधिक सुरक्षित एवं सुगम बनाने की दिशा में यह संगम महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएगा तथा आत्मनिर्भर भारत के सामर्थ्य से विकसित भारत के संकल्प को नई गति प्रदान करेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 24, 2026

Focused on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technology and data protection, the event presents an important opportunity to connect technological innovation with citizen safety, an effective justice system and digital trust.

CM described the event as a symbol of UP’s changing work culture. He said that before 2017, the state, which has the country's largest population, had only two cyber police stations and four forensic laboratories. The inadequate use of scientific and technological capabilities, along with the lack of scientific evidence, often allowed criminals to escape legal consequences. The conviction rate was below 30%.

CM said that after 2017, the state’s double-engine government worked towards changing this situation. Today, all 75 districts have cyber police stations, and efforts are underway to establish forensic laboratories in every division.

The expansion of technological resources and scientific investigation capabilities has strengthened the state’s ability to tackle emerging challenges such as cybercrime and bring criminals to justice. The conviction rate has also increased.

CM said emerging fields such as forensic science and cybersecurity are creating new opportunities for quality education, research, and employment for the state's youth. Technology is now helping ensure effective justice while also giving young people a new direction for the future.

CM wrote that the event brings together scientists, technical experts, policymakers, legal experts and industry representatives from India and abroad on a common platform. Through meaningful discussions on cybersecurity, the reliability of digital evidence and the responsible use of emerging technologies, the event will open new avenues for collaboration between research, education and industry.

He said the confluence would play an important role in making India self-reliant in emerging technologies and using them to make citizens’ lives safer and more convenient. It would also give fresh momentum to the resolve of building 'Viksit Bharat' through the strength of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.