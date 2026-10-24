'Linking New Technological Possibilities With Public Welfare, Justice And A Bright Future For Youth Is The Greatest Need': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said connecting emerging technological possibilities with public welfare, justice, and a bright future for youth is the greatest need of the hour. For this, it is essential to promote modern technology, scientific research and trained human resources in the fields of cybersecurity and forensic science.
In a post on his social media account ‘X’ on Saturday, CM wrote that he would participate in ‘TechSangam 2026’, being organized at Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), Lucknow.
Focused on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cyber forensics, quantum technology and data protection, the event presents an important opportunity to connect technological innovation with citizen safety, an effective justice system and digital trust.
CM described the event as a symbol of UP’s changing work culture. He said that before 2017, the state, which has the country's largest population, had only two cyber police stations and four forensic laboratories. The inadequate use of scientific and technological capabilities, along with the lack of scientific evidence, often allowed criminals to escape legal consequences. The conviction rate was below 30%.
CM said that after 2017, the state’s double-engine government worked towards changing this situation. Today, all 75 districts have cyber police stations, and efforts are underway to establish forensic laboratories in every division.
The expansion of technological resources and scientific investigation capabilities has strengthened the state’s ability to tackle emerging challenges such as cybercrime and bring criminals to justice. The conviction rate has also increased.
CM said emerging fields such as forensic science and cybersecurity are creating new opportunities for quality education, research, and employment for the state's youth. Technology is now helping ensure effective justice while also giving young people a new direction for the future.
CM wrote that the event brings together scientists, technical experts, policymakers, legal experts and industry representatives from India and abroad on a common platform. Through meaningful discussions on cybersecurity, the reliability of digital evidence and the responsible use of emerging technologies, the event will open new avenues for collaboration between research, education and industry.
He said the confluence would play an important role in making India self-reliant in emerging technologies and using them to make citizens’ lives safer and more convenient. It would also give fresh momentum to the resolve of building 'Viksit Bharat' through the strength of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.