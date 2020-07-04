Lightning claims 43 lives in Bihar, UP

Patna/ LUCKNOW: At least 23 people were killed and 29 others injured after being struck by lightning in various districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. According to an official statement, eight people lost their lives in Allahabad, six in Mirzapur, two in Kaushambi and one in Jaunpur.

In neighbouring Bihar, bolt from the sky claimed at least 20 lives in five districts, said officials. Nine casualties were reported from Bhojpur, five from Saran, three from Kaimur, two from Patna and one death was reported in Buxar, the state disaster management department said.