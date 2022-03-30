LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar was carrying media ID card, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): One of the terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who have been killed in an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, was carrying an Identity Card (ID) of media.

It indicates a clear case of misuse of media, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

"One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying an Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF) have been killed in an encounter that began in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Both the terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes including civilian killings, said Inspector General of Police Kashmir.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered, added the police.

Further details shall follow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:13 AM IST