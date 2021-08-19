'Let her dream': BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Sushmita Dev's remarks over Congress-TMC tie-up plan for 2024 polls

Advertisement

Kharagpur (West Bengal): West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday dismissed as a pipedream the reported statement of newly-inducted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev over Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee joining hands for 2024 general polls.

"Let her dream. What happened to the party with which she was earlier (Congress)?" he said after meeting party leader in Kharagpur this morning.

Dev had on August 15 resigned from the primary membership of Congress in a letter to Sonia Gandhi. A day later, she joined TMC in the presence of TMC leaders and MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien.

The TMC leader in her resignation letter said that she will cherish the three-decade long association with the party and expressed gratitude towards all its leaders, members and workers.

She had also expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi and sought her blessings for beginning a "new chapter" in her life of "public service."

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 01:29 PM IST