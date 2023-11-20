'Let Governor Take Fresh Decision': SC Questions RN Ravi's Delay In Approving Tamil Nadu Assembly Bills

Supreme Court |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday postponed until December 1 the hearing on the Tamil Nadu government's petition against a delay by Governor RN Ravi in approving the Bills passed by the state assembly. The court acknowledged that the Assembly has once again approved 10 bill that were earlier sent back by the governor.

"Let us await the decision of the governor (on re-adopted) Bills," observed a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Mnoj Misra after attorney general R Venkataramani, appearing for the governor sought deferment of the hearing.

5 bills await governor's approval

The Bench raised the question of whether there was a lapse in fulfilling the constitutional duties assigned to the Governor. It also noted that currently only five Bills await the governor' approval as the Assembly has re-enacted 10 other bills

"Once re-passed, the Bills are on the same footing as the money bill," the Bench said, adding "let the governor take fresh decision on these adopted Bill.

The court questioned whether the governor has the authority to withhold the Bills without returning them either to the Assembly or the President.

