Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal’s Wife Nidhi Mittal's X Account Deactivated After Old Posts Against PM Modi, Hindutva Groups Re-surface Amid Tilak Row

The X (formerly Twitter) account of Nidhi Mittal, wife of Peyush Bansal and Chairperson of the Lenskart Foundation, has been deactivated after her old tweets criticising Narendra Modi and the Hindu Mahasabha resurfaced, triggering backlash from netizens.





In the old posts dating back to 2013-2015, Nidhi expressed support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while posting critical remarks against the BJP.

Screengrab | X

Screengrab | X

Screengrab | X

Screengrab | X

The post has gone viral as the TCS Nashik case continues to grab headlines across India, with allegations of sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion.

Recently, Lenskart’s policies on ‘acceptable dress code’ for employees had come under scrutiny. A user on X shared an internal document showcasing allegedly discriminatory grooming rules at Lenskart, which explicitly permitted the hijab for female employees while strictly prohibiting visible Hindu symbols such as bindi, tilak and kalawa.

Peyush Bansal Response

After facing massive backlash, Peyush Bansal responded with two detailed statements on X. He admitted the circulating document was an ‘outdated internal training document’ that did not reflect Lenskart’s current guidelines.

We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened.



Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently: https://t.co/lC8KlLLUZm



These guidelines explicitly and… — lenskart (@Lenskart_com) April 18, 2026

Bansal stated clearly, "The company has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak." He took personal responsibility as founder and CEO, apologising for the lapse and promising stricter reviews of all internal materials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his follow-up post, Bansal emphasised, "Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride."

He added that thousands of Lenskart employees across Bharat already wear their faith and culture proudly, calling the company "built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians."