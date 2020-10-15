Legendary cricket commentator and journalist Kishore Bhimani passes away

On Thursday morning, many were plunged into mourning after it was reported that famed cricket commentator and journalist Kishore Bhimani had passed away.
The news was broken by several individuals on Twitter, including India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai.
"Farewell Kishore Bhimani. Cricket journalist and a true lover of #Kolkata," wrote Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.
"Kishore Bhimani - the epitome of sports journalism, the baritone voice when he was commentating specialising on cricket is etched in my heart when I was a kid," tweeted one user.
Many journalists and sports commentators have also recalled their personal interactions with Bhimani over the years.
"Remember being on a show with kishore bhimani when india won at lord's in 2014...i recall saying, when india first won a test at lord's in 1986 there was a binny in the XI and a bhimani in the press box...same scenario has repeated today! he laughed heartily! RIP sir," wrote Gaurav Kalra.
Further details awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)