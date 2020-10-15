Legendary cricket commentator and journalist Kishore Bhimani passes away

"Kishore Bhimani - the epitome of sports journalism, the baritone voice when he was commentating specialising on cricket is etched in my heart when I was a kid," tweeted one user.

Many journalists and sports commentators have also recalled their personal interactions with Bhimani over the years.

"Remember being on a show with kishore bhimani when india won at lord's in 2014...i recall saying, when india first won a test at lord's in 1986 there was a binny in the XI and a bhimani in the press box...same scenario has repeated today! he laughed heartily! RIP sir," wrote Gaurav Kalra.