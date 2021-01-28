Legal Gallery: NDTV’s Prannoy Roy told to deposit shares as security

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered NDTV's Prannoy Roy to file a statement of shares, indicating their current market value, by Friday as security in lieu of the deposit ordered by the Securities Appellate Tribunal. They have challenged the order directing them to deposit 50% of the alleged unlawful gains which markets regulator Sebi found to have been made by them. A Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian ordered listing of appeals by Roy on February 1, directing him to serve the copies of appeals upon the respondents.

In his appeal, Roy has made his wife Radhika Roy as also one of the four respondents. Other respondents are: SEBI, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

SC questions Centre on not giving another chance to civil services aspirants

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday questioned the Centre for filing an affidavit without specifying at whose level the decision was taken for not granting one more opportunity to UPSC civil services aspirants who could not appear in their last attempt in 2020 exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar expressed displeasure over it and said that the affidavit filed before it was not clear about at whose level this decision was taken. The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, observed that a "routine" affidavit has been filed before it by an under-secretary level officer.

Finalise policy on rare diseases: HC

The Delhi HC directed the Centre to finalise by March 31 its new National Health Policy for Rare Diseases of 2020 and make operational the digital platform envisaged under it for crowd funding of the expensive medicines for rare illnesses.

SC dismisses plea of BJP leader: The Supreme Court dismissed a plea of BJP Member of Legislative Council, AH Vishwanath challenging Karnataka HC order on disqualifying him from being appointed as a minister.

SC notice to Centre

The Supreme Court sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking direction for constituting an autonomous and independent national regulator for appraising projects and enforcing environmental conditions, as directed by the apex court in 2011.

SC completes 71 years

The Supreme Court, which on Thursday completed 71 years of its functioning, said it faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 due to the wide spread of coronavirus while ensuring that the access to justice remained unabated and unhindered.