League of Lord Ram's descendants gets longer

VJaipur: Several Rajput families from Rajasthan, including the erstwhile royals of Jaipur and Udaipur, a Congress Minister and partys spokesperson, have joined the league of claimants to the rich legacy of Lord Ram.

Claiming to be descendants of Lord Rama soon after the Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench raised the question: "We are just wondering if anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' dynasty is still living there (at Ayodhya)?", all the claimants to Ram's bloodline expressed confidence and said they hold strong proofs.

Initially, it was Diya Kumari, the former Jaipur princess and BJP MP from Rajsamand, who claimed that her family had descended from Kush, Lord Ram's son.

In her tweet, she said, "Yes, descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush." and claimed that their genealogy started from Lord Ram's clan and continues till date.

"My family is the descendant of Lord Ram. My father was the 309th descendant of Lord Ram. We have documents that show that we descended from Kush, Lord Rama's son. We belong to the Kushwaha or the Kachhawa clan," she added.

Meanwhile Ramuramdev, the OSD at museum of City Palace, Jaipur showed the genealogy (vanshavali) from archives of erstwhile royal family at the palace.

This vanshawali clearly shows Raja Dashrath at 62nd number while Ram is numbered at 63rd position in the lineage. Kush has been placed at 64th number in the vanshavali."

"The pothikhana of rajgharana has many interesting documents related to Ayodhya, he says."The map showing the presence of Ram Mandir is estimated to have come up here in 1710. It proves how and what things were accommodated on different parts of land in the city at that time."

The documents pertaining to Maharaj Sawai Jai Singh who bought the land and established Jai Singhpura there are also here, he says adding that the renovation and construction took place there from 1717 to 1725 after he bought the land.

By Archana Sharma