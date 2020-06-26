Leaders feeling suffocated in Congress: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday tweeted the “sad truth” that leaders are feeling suffocated in the Congress, noting due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted and democracy restored in India but not in the Congress. “Interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too,” he said, recalling on this day on June 25, “45 years ago one family’s greed for power led to imposition of the Emergency and turning of the nation overnight into a prison.”

“The press, courts, free speech... all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden,” he said, adding, the Congress, which gagged the democracy, even today does not allow democracy within the party as “during the recent CWC meet, senior members and younger members raised a few issues. But, they were shouted down. A party spokesperson (Sanjay Jha) was unceremoniously sacked.”

BJP chief Amit Shah said: “As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself:

-- Why does the Emergency mindset re- main?

-- Why are leaders who don’t belong to one dynasty unable to speak up?

-- Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress?”

Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening, he added.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala lambasted Amit shah, tweeting: “And so spoke those, who oc- cupied present positions by forcibly re- tiring and humiliating every patriarch and colleague who built them” and said the list is long: “LK Advani, MM Joshi, Keshubhai Patel, Kalraj Mishra, Haren Pandya and Sanjay Joshi.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi will on Friday launch the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan’, which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

The PM said, "Emergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the protection of India’s democracy then, underwent the torture."