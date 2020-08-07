Leaders across party line pay homage to Rabindranath Tagore on his 79th death anniversary

Leaders across the party line on Friday paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore on his 79th death anniversary.
While paying homage to Rabindranath Tagore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that may his life serve as a guide for us.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "On his Punya Thithi, I offer my tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore – multifaceted personality, composer of our national anthem and the 1st non-European to be honoured with Nobel Prize."
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot said "My humble tributes to Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary. His vision and thoughts continue to inspire people across the world."
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also paid tributes to Tagore. "My humble tributes to India's first Nobel laureate for Literature #RabindranathTagore on his death anniversary. His teachings continue to enrich and inspire generations. His literary works were way ahead of his time and are relevant even today," she tweeted.
Sachin Pilot also paid tributes to Tagore on his death anniversary.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore. "Shri #RabindranathTagore’s literary works are known for their innate ability to stimulate the Indic minds into realising the wealth and abundance of our rich civilisational and cultural heritage. On his Punya Tithi, I pay my tributes to an author & Nobel Laureate, Shri Tagore," he tweeted.
Here's what other leaders said:
Tagore, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 was born on May 7, 1861. He died on August 7, 1941. He was a Bengali polymath. India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana was written by him. He was a poet, visual artist, playwright, novelist, educationist, social reformer, nationalist, business-manager and composer whose works reshaped Bengali literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Tagore was the first non-European English writer to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for 'Gitanjali' (an offering of songs) in 1913.
