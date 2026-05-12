'Leader Who Has Exemplified Courage & Integrity': TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Shares Mamata Banerjee's Poem After Poll Defeat

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday shared party chief Mamata Banerjee’s poem titled ‘Brave’ on X. Taking to X, the former journalist wrote, “Brave. In an age of noise and fear, a beautiful and moving poem penned by @MamataOfficial, a leader who has exemplified courage and integrity through her long years of public service. Be brave,” read her caption.

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“Smile through the storms. Hold your ground with dignity. The cowards will have no place in history, the strong will endure forever. Written today, May 12th,” she added.

The lyrics of the poem written by Banerjee read, “Be brave and strong, If you are always confident then nobody can touch you. Your strength is within yourself Maintain it with dignity. Cowards are always cowards.”

“Strong people always sustain Always face brutes with a smile. Your smile is your mental strength. When you were born You came alone And when you will die you have to be alone. Your good work will work forever. Be confident of your good work Evil will be nowhere For the time being, don't lose heart Love your heart always Ultimately, you will be the gainer Have that faith,” read the poem.