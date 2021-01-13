'LCA-Tejas is going to be the backbone of IAF fighter fleet': Rajnath Singh after CCS approves deal worth Rs 48,000 crore

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday approved the procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a tweet, Singh said the deal will be a "game-changer" for self-reliance in defence manufacturing in India.

"The CCS chaired by PM Sh. @narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 crores to strengthen IAF's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas'," he said.