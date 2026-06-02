'Law Has Lost Its Teeth': Karnataka HC Judge Says People May Follow Rules Only If Punishments Act As Real Deterrent

Justice R Nataraj of the Karnataka High Court makes strong observations on crime, punishment and legal deterrence during a bail hearing | Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru, June 2: Stating that the law has lost its teeth since it does not deal with offenders firmly, the Karnataka High Court has said that people will realise how to comply with the law if their hands or legs are chopped.

While hearing a bail petition regarding an alleged rape case, Justice R. Nataraj of the Karnataka High Court made an oral observation, saying that people are committing crimes casually as well as in a routine manner.

“People are committing crimes casually as well as in a routine manner only because offenders are not dealt with firmly under the law... Law has lost its teeth because we don't deal with offenders firmly. That is why committing an offence has become so easy unlike in the Middle East countries,” he made an oral observation.

“If you chop a leg or hand, perhaps only then people will realise how to comply with law. Because we have a democracy, everybody takes it for granted,” Justice Nataraj pointed out.

Arguments presented before the court

During the hearing, the counsel representing the bail petitioner submitted that the petitioner was an engineering student and had been in judicial custody for almost two months, though he had not committed any offence. The advocate said that, according to the allegations in the case, the incident was said to have occurred nearly three years ago.

On the other hand, the police submitted that the petitioner and the complainant were classmates at an engineering college in Manipal.

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Complainant’s allegations

The complainant stated that the incident had taken place on September 12, 2023, when the petitioner persuaded her to accompany him to an apartment on the promise of discussing their friendship.

The complainant alleged that the petitioner sexually assaulted her at the apartment. She claimed to have approached the National Commission for Women before approaching the Women Police Station with the complaint.

The court issued notice to the government and posted the matter for hearing on June 8.