Law against 'Love Jihad': When Centre said 'no such case' reported by central agencies

As the topic comes under additional scrutiny, several state governments have announced that they are contemplating legislation against "love jihad". At the end of October, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the government would work to stop love jihad "by formulating a stringent law". He is not alone. The Karnataka and Haryana governments have also announced that they are mulling a similar move, and on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state would soon bring in a law to counter the problem.

But these decisions pose an interesting conundrum. In many cases, it is difficult to define the concept and scope of "love jihad", with allegations and counter allegations muddying the efforts to ensure justice. Thus far, the term does not come under any specific Indian law.

A far bigger challenge however is the fact that the government does not seem to be in possession of much data on the issue. Soon after NCW Chief Rekha Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss love jihad, among other issues, an RTI post indicated that the NCW had "no specific data under the category of complaints related to love jihad".