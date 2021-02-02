Latest sero survey: 56.13% people have antibodies against Covid, says Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain

Our Bureau

New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said 56.13% of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

The minister said Delhi was "moving towards herd immunity, but we should not go into it as only experts will be able to give a clear picture". He said frontline workers will start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, MCD employees, police personnel, ASHA and ANM workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine.

The fifth sero survey -- the largest in the country so far -- was conducted from January 15 to January 23, he said.

41L vaccinations in 18 days

India on Tuesday crossed 41 lakh in terms of Covid-19 vaccination in 18 days or to be exact 41,20,741 healthcare workers have been benefited till 7pm, 1,70,585 of them in the past 24 hours.

Gujarat and West Bengal also initiated vaccination of the frontline workers in the second phase from Tuesday, covering 19,902 till 7 pm.

UP topped with the highest 4,63,793 vaccinations, followed by Rajasthan 3,38,960, Maharashtra 3,18,735, Karnataka 3,16,368, MP 2,98,376, West Bengal 2,84,228. Comparatively, Delhi has so far low vaccination of 74,068.

No data generated with

Covishield, Covaxin on

‘European’ C-strain, RS told

No data has been generated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines specifically on the new "European" Covid-19 virus strain, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said on Tuesday. Two strains of the coronavirus that originated in the UK and South Africa have already spread in several countries across the globe.

Whether the Covishield and Covaxin are able to provide protection from the new coronavirus variant that was traced in the UK, Choubey told Rajya Sabha, "At present, there is no data generated with the above vaccines specifically on new European COVID-19 virus strain."

Bengal schools from Feb 12

Our Correspondent adds the schools of West Bengal are set to open from February 12. State education minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said the govt is holding talks with schools to reopen from February 12 following the Covid-19 protocols.