Latest Coronavirus Update: CM Yogi Adityanath starts lockdown of UP, 15 districts shut in first step

Extending the lockdown of the Uttar Pradesh, which has so far reported 29 cases of Covid-19 and 398 suspected cases, chief minister Yogi Adityanath shutdown of 15 out of 75 districts in the State till Wednesday from where most of these cases have reported.

The first list of lockdown includes Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh.

“During extended Janta Curfew, these cities will be properly sanitised and then more districts, including those at Indo-Nepal borders will be taken up for lockdown in the next steps. The move aims to safeguard 23 crores people in the State and also for the welfare of all Indians,” CM Yogi announced Sunday in Gorakhpur.

Interstate bus services have been stopped without any deadline. However, shops of essential items will remain open. CM urged people not to hoard food-items as the government will ensure food supply to everyone.

The lockdown might be extended if required, he said. He also urged people not to come out in public places even for the religious rituals. Yogi said, “Do all puja, Namaz and other rituals at home. This will help up to fight with the deadly disease.”

Janta curfew on Sunday was successful in entire Uttar Pradesh. CM and many other BJP ministers participated in 5 minute “taali and thali bajao” event in the evening along with scores of people across the State.