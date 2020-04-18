Latest coronavirus update: With 1 more death, Patna in orange zone

Patna: There is every apprehension Patna may not get relief from lockdown restrictions even after May 3 as one moe person, a 35-year-old youth died of corona in the All Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna and one more positive case was found at Sultanganj in the heart of the state capital.

The number of positive cases rose to 85. According to a press release issued by the AIIMS here, the 35 years old youth having no travel history was admitted in the hospital on April 14 and died on Friday.

He died of "Covid and multiple organ failure", the hospital said. Three other members of the family are admitted in the hospital. The youth was earlier treated at two private hospitals at Khusrupur, 20 kms from here and a private nursing home on Patna bypass.

The two hospitals have been closed by the district administration. The Patna police on Friday morning searched a mosque in Sultanganj, eastern Patna and found 20 people staying there. One had corona symptoms. The area was sealed. Two groups of the same community clashed outside a mosque at Darbhanga on Friday noon.

One was insisting on offering prayers in groups, others resisted and asked them to have indoor prayers. This led to clash and stone pelting. Three people were injured.

Health dept launched a door-to-door screening and surveillance in four districts of Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai and Nalanda to find out travel history of all citizens, said health minister.