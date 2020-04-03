Latest coronavirus update: Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

The duo have contact history with the doctor who tested positive.

Delhi State Cancer Institution was shut down for a day after a doctor working at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

"The doctor visited her brother's house recently, who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back. Hospital has been shut and it is being disinfected," Jain had told ANI.