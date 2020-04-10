Latest Coronavirus update: Rajasthan continues to see spike in virus count

JAIPUR: The number of corona cases continue to rise rapidly in Rajasthan as 80 more tested positive on Thursday. Of them, 74 were from various districts while 6 were Iraq evacuees.

39 are in Jaipur, 7 each in Jhunjhunu, Tonk and Jhalawar, 5 in Jaisalmer, 3 in Jodhpur, 2 each in Banswara and Kota, 1 in Bhilwara and 1 in Barmer taking the total number of positives in the state to 419. This takes the total number of positive evacuees to 42.

Adding the number of 2 Italians who tested positive the total cumulative number of positives in Rajasthan reaches 463. The only positive sign of the otherwise gloomy scenario is 75 who tested positives have now tested negative due to treatment. Of them, 44 are in Jaipur, 18 Bhilwara, 6 Jodhpur, 5 Churu and 2 in Udaipur.