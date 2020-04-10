Latest Coronavirus update: Rajasthan continues to see spike in virus count

JAIPUR: The number of corona cases continue to rise rapidly in Rajasthan as 80 more tested positive on Thursday. Of them, 74 were from various districts while 6 were Iraq evacuees.
39 are in Jaipur, 7 each in Jhunjhunu, Tonk and Jhalawar, 5 in Jaisalmer, 3 in Jodhpur, 2 each in Banswara and Kota, 1 in Bhilwara and 1 in Barmer taking the total number of positives in the state to 419. This takes the total number of positive evacuees to 42.
Adding the number of 2 Italians who tested positive the total cumulative number of positives in Rajasthan reaches 463. The only positive sign of the otherwise gloomy scenario is 75 who tested positives have now tested negative due to treatment. Of them, 44 are in Jaipur, 18 Bhilwara, 6 Jodhpur, 5 Churu and 2 in Udaipur.
The hotspots are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Churu, Bikaner, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Banswara. With 140, Jaipur topped the list. Reviewing the situation, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Wearing a mask would be compulsory in urban areas and Agri mandis. It will strictly be been - forced in 38 curfew areas.”
He asked officials to ensure quarantine protocols are adhered to and directed for proper online monitoring of hotspots through cameras and drones.
Gehlot urged people to cooperate with health workers, who risk lives for their health and safety. Co me forth with - out fear and hesitation for screening and testing. Cooperate with them, urged CM.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)