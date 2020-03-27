Latest coronavirus update: Patna private hospital sealed; staffers quarantined

Patna: District magistrate of Patna on Friday ordered immediate closure of a private hospital on New Bypass Road here after it was revealed that a ward boy of the hospital had tested positive for Corona.

All doctors, nurses and staff have been quarantined for 14 days and the hospital sealed. Last week, a Corona positive patient who had returned from Doha was being treated in the hospital and the 38-year-old later died. Nine more positive cases have been found in Bihar - five from Patna, 2 each from Siwan and Munger.

All of them had travel history in the last fortnight. All mosques in Bihar did not conduct open prayers (Namaz) on Friday on the direction of the Anjuman Islamia of Bihar and Jharkhand. Instead, followers held their prayers in their homes.

The biggest mosque of the state - Jama Masjid near Patna junction was quite deserted today. Over 2,000 people have been asked to go in for isolation in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked legislators of both Houses to donate Rs 50 lakhs each from their development funds to the chief minister relief fund to meet the Corona crisis.

Social distancing is being enforced with the cops having seized over 300 vehicles of violators and arresting 56 of them. Those moving around on roads without any emergency have been forced to do sit ups and those resisting have been thrashed by the police.