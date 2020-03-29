Latest coronavirus update: Non-essentials can be ferried

New Delhi: The Centre has done a quick rethink and asked states and union territories to allow transportation of goods, without making a distinction between essentials and non-essentials, during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Also, realising that there were severe supply bottlenecks that were preventing the distribution of certain articles, it has specifically told the States and the UTs to allow the delivery of newspapers and remove snags in the supply chain of milk collection and distribution. Included in the advisory are distribution of groceries and hygiene products.

Vendors have said that they are unable to distribute newspapers in Mumbai due to coronavirus restrictions, most important being the public transport lockdown. Also, housing societies are not amenable to accepting delivery of newspapers at doorstep.