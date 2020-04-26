Latest coronavirus update: Migrant from Nitish village gets decent funeral

Patna Family of a migrant labourer who died in Bastar has praised Chhattisgarh cops for arranging a decent funeral to the labourer who died of vector disease there. He was cremated with Hindu rituals by the officers of Bastar police on Saturday at Jagdalpur, district headquarters of Bastar.

According to Naresh Kumar of Rup spur village under Harnaut police station in Nalanda district, they were informed by Bastar police of the death of his son Ranbir Kumar at MPM hospital of Jagdalpur on Friday.

He was admitted there on April 21 for treatment of malaria or dengue. For two days, he was admitted at Dimrapal govt hospital in Sukma. 43-year-old Ranbir worked as supervisor at a private company managing construction of shelter schools (pota cabins) for tribal students in the Naxal-hit areas of Sukma.

The structures are being constructed to facilitate education of children in the villages where school buildings were burnt down by the Maoists. Notably, the then district magistrate of Sukma, Alex Menon was kidnapped by Maoists a couple of years back.

According to Vivek Shukla, the city SP, on the instructions of the SP of Bastar, funeral was arranged by the police in consultation of his relatives, who expressed unwillingness to come to Jagdalpur due to lockdown. With the assistance of Junior chamber of commerce of Bastar, materials were arranged, and he was cremated at Jagdalpur crematorium.

In presence of police officers, the local CSP, Hemsagar Sedar, lit the pyre. Entire cremation proceedings were shown live to the family of Ranbir, according to his family members in Nalanda, 60 kms from Patna. Police inspectors Rajesh Marai and Dhananjy Sinha participated as pall bearers along with others.