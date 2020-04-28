Latest coronavirus update: Largest single-day surge in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday witnessed the largest single day surge in the COVID-19 positive cases with as many as 121 patients contracting the contagious disease. The surge saw the State’s tally of confirmed novel coronavirus disease cases cross the 2,000- mark and touch 2,055.

What was worrying the Health Department authorities was that the capital city of Chennai recorded 103 new cases taking its tally of confirmed cases to 673. However, the good news was that the number of active cases in the southern state stood at just 902 and three districts had zero cases.

Of the three while Krishnagar district western Tamil Nadu has not seen a single case of novel coronavirus till date, Erode and Nilgiris, also in the western region, have seen the successful recovery and discharge of all patients.

“For the second day running, nearly 35 districts did not see any fresh case being recorded. That is a good sign to show that the COVID-19 is under control in a major part of Tamil Nadu. But the increasing numbers in Chennai is indeed a cause for concern. Much of these cases are concentrated in the northern part of the city,” said a Health Department official.