Latest coronavirus update: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic amid COVID-19 panademic

Mangaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses into a Mobile Fever Clinic, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The move has been taken by the state government to ensure sufficient availability of basic medical facilities for people as the country deals to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The bus was flagged off on Wednesday, according to the KSRTC, the cost of this clinic construction on a bus is Rs 50,000.