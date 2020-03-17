Latest coronavirus update: Kerala hospital services truncated as medics forced out of action

Kochi: The outbreak of Covid-19 in Kerala has made one of the healthcare sector’s biggest nightmares come true: Doctors and other medical staff themselves getting infected.

As many as 30 doctors of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute in Thiruvananthapuram, one of the state’s premier health facilities, have been put under surveillance at their homes after one of their colleagues returning from Spain tested positive for the new virus.

The development has evoked memories of a nurse named Lini, who made the supreme sacrifice of paying with her life while treating the Nipah virus two years ago. The Nipah outbreak was more deadly than the current one as it claimed 17 lives before it was brought under control.

The Radiology lab of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute, where the doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 is based, has been shut. The absence of 30 doctors has virtually thrown the hospital services out of gear.