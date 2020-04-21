Latest coronavirus update: Karnataka reports 17th Covid death

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded its 17th Covid death on Tuesday when an 80-year-old patient afflicted with the Parkinson’s disease for four years died in Kalburgi. Meanwhile, the state clocked 10 new cases, a majority from Kalburgi and Vijayapura.

For the third consecutive day, Bengaluru Urban did not record a single case. With this, the total number of cases touched 418.

In another development, it has been revealed 19 foreign Tablighis were staying in various mosques in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru West — a locality where doctors and ASHA workers were attacked on Sunday night.

Of the foreign Tablighis, 10 were from Indonesia and 9 from Kyrgyzstan. They were overstaying and their visas were cancelled. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court took serious view of the developments in Padarayanapura.

Following the HC observations, state police on Tuesday held a flag march in the area. The state government has said it will promulgate the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance based on the UP and Kerala models to prevent attack on medics.