Latest coronavirus update: J&K HC seeks Centre's response on evacuation of students from Iran

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir High Court has sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by a Budgam resident regarding the evacuation of Jammu and Kashmir students and others from coronavirus-hit Iran.

The High Court, on Wednesday, directed the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to ensure the setting up of proper isolation and quarantine facilities besides testing laboratories for prevention of the novel coronavirus disease.

The bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal made secretaries of the ministries of External Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, and Civil Aviation, chief secretaries and commissioner secretaries of Health and Medical Education Departments of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively as party respondents.

According to the court's directions, the Ministries of External Affairs, Health and Civil Aviation are required, through the Indian Embassy in Tehran, Iran and their offices, to ensure the availability of the required materials including masks, medication and essential commodities including food etc. to all Indians especially the students, who are stated to be stranded there.