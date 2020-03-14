Latest coronavirus update in India: Virus catches Karnataka in deep slumber

Bengaluru: The death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi due to Covid-19 has revealed how the State administration was in deep slumber despite alarm bells ringing all across the globe due to the deadly spread of the virus.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu were hauled over the coals in the Assembly and outside on the way the government handled the case in a callous manner.

The patient had arrived in Bengaluru from Covid-affected Saudi Arabia on February 29 with classic symptoms of coronavirus. Instead of taking his swab and sending him to an isolation centre, the medical authorities at the airport allowed the ailing man to travel to his hometown of Kalburgi – a good 430 km away.

The tests for coronavirus were reportedly delayed due to “old age-related complications such as breathing difficulty, asthma and hypertension”, authorities said.