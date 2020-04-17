Latest coronavirus update: Himachal tea growers suffer losses due to lockdown

Kangra: Bearing the brunt of nationwide lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus, the tea industry is suffering due to reduced workforce and lack of transportation, said Aman Pal Singh, Manager of the Dharmsala Tea Company.

"When the lockdown was announced, the plucking of tea leaves and processing had stopped. Later on March 30, we were given permission to restart the activities with minimum use of labour and ensuring cleanliness.

We, however, are still facing issues of reduced workforce and transportation," Singh told ANI here.

He further added, "Our produce in April is usually in heavy demand in the European markets and in Kolkata. However, due to European markets being almost shut we will have to send all the produce to Kolkata, but transporting them to even there is hard as trucks are not plying.

Our stock is held here. If this continues for a few more days then we will have to face 30 to 40 percent losses."