Latest coronavirus update: Gujarat fresh virus toll 5

Gandhinagar: The Covid-19 death toll in Gujarat rose to 5 when a 48-year-old man in Ahmedabad succumbed on Sunday. There was some heartening news as well when a patient under treatment went home, fully recovered, the first one to do so in the state, official sources said.

Gujarat health commissioner Jayanti Ravi said of the total 63 positive cases reported, 21 were in Ahmedabad and a total of 19,661 people were under quarantine in the state.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and research stated a 34-year-old woman who had tested positive and had been under treatment since March 18, was discharged after recovering fully.

“She was tested and found negative after undergoing treatment and intensive medical care and was discharged after following all guidelines and protocols,” the medical superintendent of the hospital said.

The Gujarat CM, Vijay Rupani, announced a 100- bed isolation hospital will be provided in every district exclusively to deal with the pandemic cases, including provision of 10 ICU beds with ventilators.

He also announced a payment of Rs25 lakh for the next of kin of all those police officers and men who fall victim to the virus in the line of duty. Rupani said all BJP legislators will contribute Rs25 lakh from their grants to the Gujarat Health Society for fighting the virus.

The DGP Gujarat, Shiva and Jha, said Crime Crunch and Rapid Action Force (RAF) would be deployed in sensitive areas and 14 cases were registered for violations and other 46 for social media misuse.

A total of 3,365 vehicles were seized for violating lockdown and 3,857 people were arrested for moving around without a valid reason in violation of rules while 962 people were booked for breach of quarantine protocol, he added.